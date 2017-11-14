King of Passive Aggressiveness: The Lo-Down – 11/14

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason break down last night’s Kings loss to the Wizards, and what the expectations are and should be for the season.  Next, the guys talked about the Cavs comeback in New York, and they also asked if Lebron James is the most hated athlete, and if not who?  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys got positive and asked who’s the most likable athlete then moved on to break down the NFC with “One Small Thought.”  The guys also talked about the College Football rankings, and which teams will move up after some of the losses from last Saturday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys give their Winners and Losers from Week 10 of the NFL.  Next, the guys previewed next week’s NFL games, and who will be the teams to watch near the end of the season. The guys finished up the show talking about Oscar De La Hoya wanting to fight Conor McGregor, and if this was going to be a regular thing for so-so boxers to call out McGregor.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

