Worksheet Mixup Quizzes Students On ‘Boy Toy’ And ‘Trophy Wife’

Push For Whistleblower Laws At California Capitol Has New LifeEvery year since 2014, the state Senate has rejected a new law that would protect employees who report unethical, immoral, or inappropriate behavior.

Dixon Event Provides Important Services For VeteransThe North Bay Stand Down is one of several going on in the region that helps out veterans in need with important medical services.

Who Is Larry Itliong?The writers behind the books exploring his life and Filipino history in California are Filipino Americans and two of them grew up in Stockton. The illustrator is a California artist who has created art and designs for Disney.

5 p.m. UPDATE: Police Searching For More Possible Victims In Rancho Tehama ShootingInvestigators say more people may have been shot, but it will take time to comb the rural area. In the meantime, one of the four people killed has been identified as a woman the suspect was previously accused of stabbing.