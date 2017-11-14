MLS Expansion ‘Likely’ To Come From Sacramento

MLS ownership meeting are currently going on in New York City, and Sacramento is a point of interest.
According to CBS Sports, on Dec. 14 Major League Soccer will pick two cities to be the home of expansion clubs.
Reportedly, the finalist cities are Sacramento, Cincinnati and Nashville.
Los Angeles and Miami are already expected to join MLS next season.
Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated says:
From talking to several insiders, I’m being told the two expansion teams will likely come from a group of three cities that includes Sacramento, Nashville and Cincinnati. Keep in mind, David Beckham’s Miami expansion team is viewed separately by the league …