At Least 3 Dead In Rancho Tehama Shooting At Home, School; Shooter Killed

RED BLUFF (CBS13) – At least three people are dead after a shooting at Rancho Tehama Tuesday morning.

Authorities tell KHSL they responded to a report of shots fired at the Rancho Tehama Reserve south of Red Bluff around 8 a.m.

Officials say there at least 100 law enforcement officers on scene of about 5 different sites where the shooter opened fire. pic.twitter.com/jschtwbfAb — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

The suspect reportedly started opening fire at a home, then moved to an elementary school, authorities say. Multiple shots and victims are reported at the school.

An official at the Enloe Medical Center in Chico says they’ve received four patients, one adult and three children.

The suspect has been shot and killed by authorities, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says. The sheriff says he does not have a list of victims, but he knows there have been at least three deaths total from the incident.

Parents are in distress stuck behind road block not knowing the status of their kids at school in Rancho Tehama where the shooter ended up. pic.twitter.com/kf7afIPr7z — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

Authorities say the school has now been cleared and the children moved to a safe location.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel are in the area helping with investigating at least five scenes.

More information to come.