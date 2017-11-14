San Francisco Recreational Marijuana Sales May Not Start On Jan. 1

A marijuana plant is seen in a greenhouse in Mendocino County, California on April 19, 2017. (Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
A marijuana plant is seen in a greenhouse in Mendocino County, California on April 19, 2017. (Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco cannabis lovers will have to wait a little longer for supervisors to establish regulations over where to allow new recreational marijuana stores in January.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to hold off on a temporary measure that would allow existing stores to sell recreational pot starting Jan. 1 and give the board more time to hash out rules.

The board needed to vote on the temporary cannabis measure Tuesday to be ready for sales on Jan. 1.

Supervisors in this pot-friendly city are having a difficult time agreeing to where to allow new recreational stores as critics, many of them older Chinese immigrants, have spoken up against marijuana use around children.

The board will take up cannabis regulations in two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.

