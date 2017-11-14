HOUR 1
Dave started today’s show with some fantasy football talk. Then he did a quick recap of the Kings loss to the Wizards, and discussed Willie Cauley-Stein comparing himself to Kristaps Porzingis.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave opened a discussion about who the best point guard in the NBA is. Dave also looked at which NFL teams will make the playoffs, and talked about which team is the most underachieving team this season. CBS legal analyst Emily Compagno joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about Zeke Elliott’s suspension and the NFL’s support of criminal justice reform.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
USA TODAY’s Sam Amick joined the show at the top of the third hour to talk about some of the fun off-court NBA story lines. Dave also had a Kings spelling bee.
Listen to the whole hour here: