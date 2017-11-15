49ers’ Beathard, Hyde Nominated For FedEx Players Of The Week

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The San Francisco 49ers won their first game of the season 31-21 over the New York Giants at home on Sunday.
Quarterback C.J. Beathard completed 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another. Running back Carlos Hyde rushed for 98 yards in 17 carries.
Beathard was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week alongside Vikings’ Case Keenum and Rams’ Jared Goff.
He was also nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week alongside Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster, Browns’ DeShone Kizer and Chargers’ Austin Ekeler.
Hyde was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week alongside Saints’ Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.
You can cast your vote at NFL.com.
The 49ers are currently heading into a bye week. They’ll host division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 26. Kickoff is set for 1:05 PST.