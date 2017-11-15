49ers’ Beathard, Hyde Nominated For FedEx Players Of The Week

Filed Under: C.J. Beathard, Carlos Hyde, FedEx Players Of The Week, NFL, San Francisco 49ers

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The San Francisco 49ers won their first game of the season 31-21 over the New York Giants at home on Sunday.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard completed 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another. Running back Carlos Hyde rushed for 98 yards in 17 carries.

Beathard was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week alongside Vikings’ Case Keenum and Rams’ Jared Goff.

He was also nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week alongside Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster, Browns’ DeShone Kizer and Chargers’ Austin Ekeler.

Hyde was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week alongside Saints’ Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

You can cast your vote at NFL.com.

The 49ers are currently heading into a bye week. They’ll host division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 26. Kickoff is set for 1:05 PST.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch