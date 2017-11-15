Amazon Cutting Prices At Whole Foods Again For Thanksgiving

CBS Local — Amazon is giving its customers some added incentive to shop with their new partner Whole Foods during the holidays. The online marketplace revealed that shoppers — with extra savings for Prime customers — will get steep price cuts on several organic foods and popular grocery items, just days before Thanksgiving.

The internet retail giant is calling the cuts a “sneak preview” of what will reportedly become Whole Foods’ official rewards program for Prime shoppers. “These are the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon,” Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said, via Business Insider.

Whole Foods just signaled what its Amazon Prime discount program will look like https://t.co/jbxF2AzPxa pic.twitter.com/HSYWMAhvm8 — Retail Insider (@BI_RetailNews) November 15, 2017

A number of organic vegetables, yogurts, and dairy items have been added to Amazon’s holiday discount list for all customers. Prime members are also getting big breaks on the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast, the turkey. Subscribers are getting an extra 20 percent taken off the price of their Whole Foods turkeys through November 26.

The organic foods store, which has been criticized for its high prices, normally sells organic turkeys for $3.49 per pound. Prime members will be able to buy a bird for $2.99 per pound during the promotion. Prime members and non-members can also scoop up no-antibiotic turkeys for $1.99 per pound, while non-members can snag them for $2.49 per pound, per TechCrunch.

The holiday savings are the second round of price cuts Whole Foods has introduced for all of its shoppers, with Prime members getting even better deals. The supermarket chain had previously announced that it would be dropping prices as part of the their deal with Amazon, who bought the upscale grocery for $13.7 billion in August.