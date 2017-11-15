Damien Barling: So How Does This Work, Again?

So, can you guys help me?

Who am I suppose to cheer for Sunday at the Survivor Series?

I mean, we got Cena on one side. Triple H on the other. Nakamura on one side. Strowman on the other. Seriously? What am I supposed to do? What is WWE’s desired result here? The New Day versus The Shield. Someone is gonna get booed right? But who? And why?

Some fans may remember Vince McMahons 1997, “you’re too smart for good guys vs bad guys” speech. If theres no good guys and bad guys who are we supposed to cheer. I know WWE desperately wants to create some sort of competition between Raw and Smackdown. They know, just as I do, just as you do, the people that watch Raw, watch Smackdown. The brand loyalty is to the WWE. Not the red show or the blue show.

No titles are on the line but all the champions are facing off. Don’t get me wrong, I think the show should be entertaining for the most part, but theres literally nothing at stake. Brand supremecy? Stop it. I want to have an interest.

I guess it could be worse. Remember a few years back when Sting debut and helped Dolph Ziggler pin Seth Rollins in match that was supposed to mark the end of The Authority? That was awesome. The Authority came back a month later. It was no longer awesome.