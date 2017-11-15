Elk Grove Police Kill Pit Bull That Bit Three People

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A family pit bull in Elk Grove is dead, after being shot by police following multiple attacks in one neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say it was a dangerous situation as the pit bull ran around the neighborhood, attacking at least three people, and say their only option was to shoot the dog.

He’s described as a playful and sweet dog.

“He was one of those pit bulls that you could use a pillow to sleep with,” said an unidentified roommate of the dog’s owner.

But on Tuesday night, Slowpoke was quick to attack.

“There’s the puncture wound right there,” said Darren Sissom.

He says it happened around 9:45 p.m. as he was walking to his car when Slowpoke ran into his driveway and latched onto his leg.

“A big about 100-pound, white pit bull charged at me,” said Sissom, “I had to reach down and punch him in the nose to get him to let go.”

Slowpoke started to run away, so Sissom- who was already on the phone with 911- got into his car and followed the dog to a park nearby, where Slowpoke charged at two men sitting on a bench and started attacking one of them.

“He was screaming to get the dog off of him,” said Sissom.

Elk Grove police say three people in total were bit by the dog, and when officers arrived, they were equipped with a beanbag shotgun, a taser and a dog catching tool. But, when they located Slowpoke, officers say the dog posed a threat.

“The dog came out of a bush between two houses and charged directly at one of the officers,” said Elk Grove PD PIO Chris Trim.

The officer opened fire and killed Slowpoke.

Trim said, “The patrol sergeant had no other means of escape.”

Sissom says the owner of the dog was on scene following the incident but showed no remorse. In an interview with CBS13 Wednesday, one of the owner’s roommates said Slowpoke had slipped from his leash during a walk and that the attack was completely out of his character.

“Our dog was just never like that normally, so again, we apologize sincerely.”

Police say the owner of the dog will likely receive a citation from animal control. They also say they’re concerned about rabies, but claim the owner has refused to show proof of the dog’s vaccination records. The dog bite victims will have to wait about a week to find out if they’re at any risk.