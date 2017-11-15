Wisconsin Search Team Helps Find 2 Bodies In Fallen Leaf Lake

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department says two bodies have been recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake.
Bruce’s Legacy, a rescue team from Wisconsin, came to help the department search the lake for two missing people: a man who went missing in 1996 and a woman missing since 2001.
The searches were undertaken in late August and late October.
A body of a woman was soon recovered from the lake. Authorities say it matches the description of the woman who went missing in 2001, but a DNA test to confirm the identity is still pending. No indication of foul play was found, deputies say.
In October, Bruce’s Legacy found the body of a man while looking for the person missing since 1996. The body had a rope tied to its legs as well as an anchor at the end of the rope.
It’s believed that this body had been in the lake for many years, but did not match the description of the 1996 missing person. Detectives are still trying to determine if the death is a case of homicide or suicide.
Deputies say Bruce’s Legacy is continuing to search for the man missing since 1996.