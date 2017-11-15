High-Speed Rail Environmental Review Deadline Delayed For Second Time This Year

GOP Senator Opposes Tax Bill Over How Corporate Cuts Are HandledSen. Ron Johnson complained the bills were more generous to publicly traded corporations than to so-called pass-through entities.

High-Speed Rail Environmental Review Deadline Delayed For Second Time This YearThe environmental reviews, which will finalize the route the train will take, were originally slated for completion this year, but were moved back to 2018 in March, and now to 2020.

Game Of Trust Ends With Australian Diplomat Falling 5 Floors To His Death The men then went on the seventh-floor apartment terrace, and Simpson offered to prove he was trustworthy by playing a trust game, going to a ledge and leaning back.

Stockton Residents Relieved After Escaped Hawaiian Mental Patient's ArrestThe manhunt is over after a psychiatric patient who escaped a state hospital in Hawaii was arrested in Stockton on Wednesday.