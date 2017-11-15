Storm Rolling Through Region, Heaviest Precipitation Expected In Evening

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wet weather rolled back into the region overnight and is expected to stick around into Thursday.

The Wednesday morning commute across Northern California will be wet as light rain moves across the area. National Weather Service forecasters say most of the rain will fall north of Interstate 80 until the evening hours.

Precip starts to push in overnight. The heaviest expected tomorrow evening and overnight. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iFmAXFT4mx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 15, 2017

Precipitation is expected to increase come Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

The San Joaquin Valley will start seeing more precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday.

About .5-1.5 inches of rain is expected in the valley with this storm, with 1-2 inches expected in the Coastal Range and 2-5 inches over the west slopes of the Sierra.

Possible whiteout conditions and extremely difficult travel conditions over Sierra passes today through Thursday. Here's the latest #snow forecast for I-80 and HWY 50. #cawx pic.twitter.com/33zzWbiao9 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 15, 2017

Forecasters warn that whiteout conditions will be possible over Sierra passes through Thursday. Several feet of snow is expected with this storm.

A second storm is expected to roll through the region starting on Sunday and last into early next week, but it’s exact strength and when it will be the strongest is still uncertain at this point.