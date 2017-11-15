California Company Recalls Chicken Dish Over Listeria Fears

HAYWARD (AP) — A California-based Indian food company has recalled pre-packaged chicken tikka masala products over possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday that the recalled dishes by Sukhi’s Gourmet Indian Foods have a “use by” date of November 7, 2018. The lot number is 83790.

Hayward-based Sukhi’s shipped the frozen microwaveable products for distribution in California.

Officials say a sample tested positive for listeria on Monday. There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the items.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause fever and diarrhea, and more dangerous complications in pregnant women. About 1,600 people are sickened by listeria each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

