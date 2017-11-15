HOUR 1
Dave opened today’s show with some parenting tips. Then he talked about the Kings upcoming game against the Hawks and some things that happened the last time the Kings won in Atlanta back in 2006. He also touched on some of Tuesday’s college basketball action.
HOUR 2
Dave started Hour 2 with a deep dive into some fun NFL stats after Week 10 of the season. Radio voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the team’s upcoming game against the Patriots in Mexico City and the team’s move to Las Vegas.
HOUR 3
Kayte Christensen joined the show at the top of the third hour to discuss the Kings matchup with the Hawks, and Dave Joerger’s rotations with the young players on the roster. Dave also did Kings trivia to give away some Kings tickets.
