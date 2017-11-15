The Birthday Show: The Drive – 11/15

Filed Under: NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1

gettyimages 655370374 The Birthday Show: The Drive 11/15

Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Dave opened today’s show with some parenting tips. Then he talked about the Kings upcoming game against the Hawks and some things that happened the last time the Kings won in Atlanta back in 2006. He also touched on some of Tuesday’s college basketball action.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 27: Oakland Raiders fan Davi Tole of Nevada displays a sign to passing motorists on the Las Vegas Strip near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign after National Football League owners voted 31-1 to approve the team's application to relocate to Las Vegas during their annual meeting on March 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders are expected to begin play no later than 2020 in a planned 65,000-seat domed stadium to be built in Las Vegas at a cost of about USD 1.9 billion.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave started Hour 2 with a deep dive into some fun NFL stats after Week 10 of the season. Radio voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the team’s upcoming game against the Patriots in Mexico City and the team’s move to Las Vegas.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kayte Christensen joined the show at the top of the third hour to discuss the Kings matchup with the Hawks, and Dave Joerger’s rotations with the young players on the roster. Dave also did Kings trivia to give away some Kings tickets.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

More from The Drive With Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch