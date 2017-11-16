Kings Fans Anonymous: The Drive – 11/16

HOUR 1

gettyimages 874720836 Kings Fans Anonymous: The Drive 11/16

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dave started today’s show with a brief look at Joel Embiid’s huge game for the 76ers against the Lakers. Then he recapped the Kings blowout loss to the Hawks, played some highlights, and discussed his problems with the Kings performance.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 866071650 Kings Fans Anonymous: The Drive 11/16

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Dave kicked off the second hour with another dive into the Kings loss to the Hawks and looked at where they go from here. Then he touched on Ezekiel Elliott and some other NFL story lines. Blazers radio voice Brian Wheeler joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a 55-yard catch against the Arizona Cardinals during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The third hour started with a rant by Dave about the Kings lack of effort in Atlanta. He also took calls from fans about their thoughts on the blowout loss to the Hawks. The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the 49ers season at the bye week.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

