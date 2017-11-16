HOUR 1
Dave started today’s show with a brief look at Joel Embiid’s huge game for the 76ers against the Lakers. Then he recapped the Kings blowout loss to the Hawks, played some highlights, and discussed his problems with the Kings performance.
HOUR 2
Dave kicked off the second hour with another dive into the Kings loss to the Hawks and looked at where they go from here. Then he touched on Ezekiel Elliott and some other NFL story lines. Blazers radio voice Brian Wheeler joined the show at the bottom of the hour.
HOUR 3
The third hour started with a rant by Dave about the Kings lack of effort in Atlanta. He also took calls from fans about their thoughts on the blowout loss to the Hawks. The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the 49ers season at the bye week.
