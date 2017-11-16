Police: 2 Men Posing As Cops Target Marijuana At Grass Valley Home

Police: 2 Men Posing As Cops Target Marijuana At Grass Valley HomeTwo men posing as officers robbed a home in Grass Valley reportedly used as a commercial marijuana operation.

Here Are The Stores That Will Have The Best Deals On Black Friday 2017WalletHub's researchers found department stores Kohl's and JCPenney have the biggest discounts available on Black Friday this year.

Deputies: Mail Theft Suspects Arrested After Calling 911 For Help Starting CarA trio of mail theft suspects were arrested in Loomis after calling 911 for help getting their car started.

Radio Anchor Says Al Franken Groped, Kissed Her Without ConsentMinnesota Sen. Al Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.