Reported Gun Threat Closes Middle School In Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — A Davis school is closing its doors on Friday after reported gun threat on Thursday.
Principal Jean Kennedy sent a note to parents on Thursday evening saying Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. High would be closed on Friday after a threat claiming a gun would be used at the school.
Kennedy says Davis Police are investigating the threat.
In her note, Kennedy points to the recent shooting in Rancho Tehama as part of the reason the district is on lockdown. In that incident, a gunman went on a rampage, picking targets at random and eventually opened fire on an elementary school. Fast-moving staff got that school under lockdown and were able to stop what likely would have been a much deadlier outcome.
The note doesn’t specify if the threat came from a student, or someone outside the school district. It was reported on an app that allows threats of violence to be reported anonymously.
Since Friday is the last day before the Thanksgiving break, school will be out until Monday, Nov. 27. Students will not be off the hook for the missed day, as it will be rescheduled later in the year.
All other schools in the Davis Joint Unified School District will remain open.