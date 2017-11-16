Sacramento SPCA Offering Free Adoptions Thanks To Anonymous Donor

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento SPCA is offering free adoptions today through the end of the year thanks to an anonymous donor.

The organization says they have 30 animals ready to find a forever home.

Potential adoptees must be interviewed to make sure the pet is the right match.

Officials say this donation will cover vaccines, microchipping and a wellness check-up.

All fees will be covered until Dec. 31 or whenever the donation money runs out.

The donation was made in honor of a friend and animal lover.

Adoptions can be made at the shelter on Florin-Perkins Road Wednesdays through Sundays.

