Silver Linings Playbook: The Lo-Down – 11/16

Hour 1

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 15: Kent Bazemore #24 of the Atlanta Hawks prepares to shoot against George Hill #3 of the Sacramento Kings at Philips Arena on November 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason break down last night’s Kings 46 point loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and what the team’s biggest flaws are right now.  The guys took calls from Kings fans and let them vent on the disappointing season so far.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after a foul from Willie Reed #35 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on November 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start the hour talking about last night’s NBA games, and Joel Embiid’s monster game last night the Lakers.  The guys also talked about tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, and what to expect from the Titans and Steelers.  They also talked about Steph Curry teaching an online basketball course, and which famous person you would take a class from? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 15: John Collins #20 and Marco Belinelli #3 of the Atlanta Hawks defend against Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings at Philips Arena on November 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy joined the guys to get you Fantasy Football lineup set up for the Week 11 games.  Next, Garrett Temple of the Sacramento Kings joined the guys for their weekly talk, and broke down last night’s 46 point loss. He also talked about what the team needs to do to turn things around.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

