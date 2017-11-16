Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason break down last night’s Kings 46 point loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and what the team’s biggest flaws are right now. The guys took calls from Kings fans and let them vent on the disappointing season so far. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start the hour talking about last night’s NBA games, and Joel Embiid’s monster game last night the Lakers. The guys also talked about tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, and what to expect from the Titans and Steelers. They also talked about Steph Curry teaching an online basketball course, and which famous person you would take a class from? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy joined the guys to get you Fantasy Football lineup set up for the Week 11 games. Next, Garrett Temple of the Sacramento Kings joined the guys for their weekly talk, and broke down last night’s 46 point loss. He also talked about what the team needs to do to turn things around. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.