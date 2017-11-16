Stockton Special Education Teacher Accused Of Taking Teen For Sex

The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie; Lincoln Kennedy Lincoln Kennedy former Raider and current analyst joined the Doug and Grant to talk Raiders in Mexico. Hear Linc talk about the mind set of the team heading into a game vs the Patriots and how he thinks the trip will be for the team.

No A for Effort; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie- 11/16On the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show, the fellas jump right out the gate with their thoughts on the Kings effort last night in the 40 point blow out. Plus Lincoln Kennedy former Raider and current analyst joined the Doug and Grant to talk Raiders in Mexico.