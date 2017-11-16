Stockton Special Education Teacher Accused Of Taking Teen For Sex

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A special education teacher has been charged with taking a teenager across state lines to have sex.
The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Rodney Flucas, 49, for transporting a 16-year-old girl from Oregon to California to engage in criminal sexual conduct.
Flucas worked as a contract employee for the Stockton Unified School District teaching deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
He was terminated when the district found out about the charges. The district released a statement saying he was always under the supervision and direction of teachers and was never alone with students in a classroom.
An investigation after his arrest found no evidence of inappropriate behavior with any students in the Stockton district.