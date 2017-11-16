Pounding Rain Overnight Leads To Local Street Flooding; Drivers Beware

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Localized flooding is making for dangerous driving conditions in the Sacramento area as a storm rolls through on Thursday.

National Weather Service forecasters said periods of excessive rainfall over parts of Northern California is to blame for the local road flooding.

Pounding rain fell in many parts of the Sacramento area overnight.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and watch for flooded areas.

Snow levels with this storm are near the pass levels, but no chain controls are in effect as of 7 a.m.

Rain and snow are expected throughout the rest of Thursday. Skies are expected to clear on Friday.

The weekend is expected to be dry, but valley fog will remain a concern for morning drivers.

