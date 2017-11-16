Woman Tied To Deputy Robert French’s Fatal Shooting Sentenced

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A woman has pleaded no contest to evading police and illegally driving a vehicle during a vehicle theft investigation where a deputy was killed.
Sacramento County District Attorney’s spokeswoman Shelly Orio said Thursday that Priscilla Prendez was sentenced Wednesday to three years and eight months in state prison.
RELATED: Friends, Family, Colleagues Remember Deputy Robert ‘Bob’ French
The 23-year-old Oakland woman was charged with leading police on a roughly 20-mile chase in August in a stolen car.
When police checked the Sacramento hotel room registered in Prendez’s name, they were confronted by 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud. Authorities say he fired a high-powered rifle at officers, wounding two California Highway Patrol officers and killing Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Robert French.
RELATED: Fallen Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Remembered At Training Academy
Littlecloud later died of his injuries.
Prendez has two prior vehicle theft convictions.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.