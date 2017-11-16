Woman Tied To Deputy Robert French’s Fatal Shooting Sentenced

Priscilla Prendez' booking photo. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A woman has pleaded no contest to evading police and illegally driving a vehicle during a vehicle theft investigation where a deputy was killed.

Sacramento County District Attorney’s spokeswoman Shelly Orio said Thursday that Priscilla Prendez was sentenced Wednesday to three years and eight months in state prison.

RELATED: Friends, Family, Colleagues Remember Deputy Robert ‘Bob’ French

The 23-year-old Oakland woman was charged with leading police on a roughly 20-mile chase in August in a stolen car.

When police checked the Sacramento hotel room registered in Prendez’s name, they were confronted by 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud. Authorities say he fired a high-powered rifle at officers, wounding two California Highway Patrol officers and killing Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Robert French.

RELATED: Fallen Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Remembered At Training Academy

Littlecloud later died of his injuries.

Prendez has two prior vehicle theft convictions.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch