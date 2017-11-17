Boy, 14, Shot Multiple Times In Arden Arcade Area

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times in Sacramento County late Thursday night.

The shooting happened a little before 9:30 a.m. along the 1600 block of Clinton Road in the Arden Arcade area.

The teen was taken to the hospital in a private car before deputies arrived.

Detectives are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting. No suspect or motive have been identified so far.

At last check, the teen is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.

