Bold Move Earns Auto Theft Suspect 6 Hours Of Freedom, More Charges

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man is back in custody after escaping from the Roseville Police Department.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday and investigators quickly put out an alert. He was caught about 6 hours later.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen anyone take off from here, even when we had the jail downstairs,” said Officer Carlos Cortes with Roseville Police.

It was a bold move during an interrogation and still in handcuffs, Stephan Makarov walked right out the front door.

The 32-year-old man was being questioned in connection with an auto theft.

Police quickly put out an alert and blasted it out to social media.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to escape, that’s why we did not want the public contacting him,” Cortes said.

With help from the auto task force, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, and the California Highway Patrol, Makarov was tracked down.

He managed to make it nearly six miles away without a cellphone, vehicle, and his picture blasted on social media.

“The weather is cold, and the sweater could’ve concealed the handcuffs easily could’ve walked or got on a bus,” Cortes said.

So what went wrong?

Officer Cortes said the auto task force likely didn’t know the doors were unlocked.

“It’s not a jail cell. We normally interview witnesses there and cooperative suspects,” he said.

In addition to what Makarov was brought in, for now, he’s on the hood for fleeing and evading police.