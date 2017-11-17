Did Amazon Driver Try To Keep Customer’s Package?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the holidays approach, so does the season for package delivery.

Amazon’s Flex Program is well underway in the Sacramento region, hiring drivers to use their own vehicles to deliver items purchased on Amazon’s website.

But recently, an Antelope man says one of the drivers tried to steal a package he was supposed to drop off.

Potential Amazon Flex drivers all go through a background check, but one driver told CBS13 there’s no real interview process. Once hired, Amazon says the drivers help bring people the items they need more quickly.

“It was just unbelievable,” said Tony.

He’s an avid Amazon shopper and has packages delivered often, but a few nights ago he says a delivery man tried to make away with his goods.

“He was just taking the package,” he said.

The Antelope man and his family watched their surveillance camera monitor from their living room as the driver pulled up. The video shows the delivery man walking the package halfway up the driveway. He then appears to snap a photo, which is a requirement by Amazon to confirm the package was in fact dropped off. But, instead of putting the box down, he turns around and carries it back to his car.

“They’re just taking them instead for themselves,” said Tony.

Tony’s mom walked outside as the driver was leaving and caught his attention. The man stopped the car, got out and walked the package back up to her and apologized for taking the package. The man was an Amazon Flex driver- a new kind of employee hired by the company to deliver packages. Amazon allows Flex drivers to work in everyday clothing and drive their own cars. Folks can sign up to become flex drivers online and make between $18 and $25 an hour. The company says candidates must undergo a background check, which typically takes a day or two.

Tony said, “These are people that come to your house .”

With the holidays approaching, Tony says he’ll pay more attention to who’s dropping off his packages and hopes Amazon will take action against the driver he claims tried to steal his.

Amazon did release a statement saying, “We have high standards for our delivery partners and take feedback seriously. We are looking into the matter and will continue to work directly with customers on matters related to their package delivery.”

Sacramento is one of 20 markets served by Amazon Flex. There is currently a waiting list for people to become Flex drivers.