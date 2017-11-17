Kevin Durant Should Stop Talking: The Drive – 11/17

HOUR 1

635178266 Kevin Durant Should Stop Talking: The Drive 11/17

Dave started the day with a look back at the Thursday Night Football game, and the Warriors loss to the Celtics. He also talked about Kevin Durant’s complaints about the vitriol he got for leaving the Thunder for Golden State.

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 496326858 Kevin Durant Should Stop Talking: The Drive 11/17

Hour 2 began with a discussion about the NBA’s one-and-done rule. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation radio hopped on the show at the bottom of the hour to touch on various NFL and college football topics

 

HOUR 3

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The third hour was full of guests. CBS fantasy football expert Dave Richard joined the show at the top of the hour to talk about the best fantasy plays in Week 11. The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows was on to talk about the 49ers heading into their bye week.

 

