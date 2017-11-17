HOUR 1
Dave started the day with a look back at the Thursday Night Football game, and the Warriors loss to the Celtics. He also talked about Kevin Durant’s complaints about the vitriol he got for leaving the Thunder for Golden State.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
Hour 2 began with a discussion about the NBA’s one-and-done rule. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation radio hopped on the show at the bottom of the hour to touch on various NFL and college football topics
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
The third hour was full of guests. CBS fantasy football expert Dave Richard joined the show at the top of the hour to talk about the best fantasy plays in Week 11. The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows was on to talk about the 49ers heading into their bye week.
Listen to the whole hour here: