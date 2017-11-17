49ers’ Goodwin And Wife Open Up About Losing Their Baby Boy

Filed Under: 49ers, Marquise Goodwin

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — When San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin collapsed onto his knees after scoring a touchdown last weekend to help the team earn its first win of the year, the emotional display had little to do with football.

Just hours before kick-off, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, has suffered a heart-wrenching loss. Their infant boy had died moments after his premature birth.

On Instagram after the game, the 49ers receiver let the fans know of their loss.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan,” Goodwin wrote. “The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelieveable.”

On Friday, the couple sat down with CBS This Morning to talk publicly for the first time.

“I would give my life up if I could have a boy,” Marquise Goodwin said. “That’s the one thing I wanted more than anything in the world…And now I don’t have that opportunity right now.”

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

