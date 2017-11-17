49ers’ Goodwin And Wife Open Up About Losing Their Baby Boy

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — When San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin collapsed onto his knees after scoring a touchdown last weekend to help the team earn its first win of the year, the emotional display had little to do with football.
Just hours before kick-off, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, has suffered a heart-wrenching loss. Their infant boy had died moments after his premature birth.
On Instagram after the game, the 49ers receiver let the fans know of their loss.
I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣
“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan,” Goodwin wrote. “The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelieveable.”
On Friday, the couple sat down with CBS This Morning to talk publicly for the first time.
“I would give my life up if I could have a boy,” Marquise Goodwin said. “That’s the one thing I wanted more than anything in the world…And now I don’t have that opportunity right now.”