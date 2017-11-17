Man Escapes From Police Custody In Roseville; Search Underway

SportsLine's Top Weekend PicksWith so much NFL, NBA and college football action this weekend, SportsLine offers its top picks.

49ers' Goodwin And Wife Open Up About Losing Their Baby BoyJust hours before kick-off last Sunday, Marquise Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, has suffered a heart-wrenching loss.

49ers Bye Week Headlines: SF Has Played Better Than Record ShowsAs the 49ers take a week off, with the future of the team at the quarterback position somewhat up in the air, it's clear the team is better than its 1-9 record in 2017 indicates.

College Basketball Games To Watch: Trojans Square Off With CommodoresUSC and Vanderbilt meet and you get your first look at this year's USC squad that has a ton of potential.