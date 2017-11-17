Man Escapes From Police Custody In Roseville; Search Underway

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The search is on for a man who escaped from police custody in Roseville.
Officers say to be on the lookout for 32-year-old Stephan Makarov. He’s wanted in connection with an auto theft investigation.
A search was underway late Friday morning in the area near Junction Boulevard, Washington Boulevard and Foothills Boulevard.
Makarov is described as 5’11” tall, 170 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white stripe over a black t-shirt and black jeans.
He was handcuffed in the front.
Anyone who sees Makarov is asked to call 911 immediately.