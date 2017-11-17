Man Escapes From Police Custody In Roseville; Search Underway

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The search is on for a man who escaped from police custody in Roseville.

Officers say to be on the lookout for 32-year-old Stephan Makarov. He’s wanted in connection with an auto theft investigation.

A search was underway late Friday morning in the area near Junction Boulevard, Washington Boulevard and Foothills Boulevard.

stephan makarov Man Escapes From Police Custody In Roseville; Search Underway

Makarov is described as 5’11” tall, 170 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white stripe over a black t-shirt and black jeans.

He was handcuffed in the front.

Anyone who sees Makarov is asked to call 911 immediately.

