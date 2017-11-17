Ryan Seacrest Latest To Face Sexual Harassment Allegations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sexual harassment accusations continue to fly against lawmakers and celebrities. Longtime TV host Ryan Seacrest is the latest person to be named by an accuser, in a rapidly growing list of Hollywood heavyweights accused of sexual misconduct.

The alleged incident happened ten years ago during his time at E! News. His accuser is a former stylist who worked with Seacrest at E! News. She claims Seacrest acted inappropriately toward her, although there are no details of what that behavior was. A source says the woman also asked for financial compensation in exchange for silence.

In a statement Friday, Seacrest said in part, “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations, and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. ”

Meanwhile, there are new questions about sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump, after he took aim at democratic senator Al Franken on Twitter. Franken is accused of groping and kissing a woman without consent more than ten years ago, around the same time Mr. Trump was also caught talking about groping women on a Hollywood tape. During the 2016 campaign, more than a dozen women- including Jessica Leeds- came forward to accuse then-candidate Trump of misconduct.

“It was a real shock when all of a sudden his hands were all over me,” said Leeds.

The Trump campaign denied all claims. Friday, White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there’s a big difference between Senator Franken and President Trump.

“Senator Franken has admitted wrongdoing, and the president hasn’t. I think that’s a very clear distinction,” she said.

President Trump has not personally commented on Alabama’s Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is accused of sexual misconduct against minors. The White House has officially stated that Moore should drop out if the allegations are true. Meanwhile, E! News has opened an investigation into the claims against Ryan Seacrest.