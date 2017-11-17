Up To 3 Feet Of Snow Falls At Some Tahoe-Area Ski Resorts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ski resorts around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada are picking up where they left off last season with a big dump of snow ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The National Weather Service said Friday the Mount Rose Ski Resort on the southwest edge of Reno received more than 3 feet of snow at the top of the mountain over the last two days after another 13 to 15 inches fell on the summit Thursday night into Friday.

The 40 inches at Mount Rose is the most so far in the Sierra, followed by estimated 23 inches at Heavenly at South Lake Tahoe, 19 inches at Squaw Valley near Truckee and 15 inches at Mammoth Mountain in Mono County — all in California.

Mount Rose set a seasonal record last year with a total of 64 feet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

