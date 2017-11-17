Tony Mendoza May Lose Senate Leadership Post Over Harassment Claim

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s Senate leader says Sen. Tony Mendoza should lose his committee chairmanship and other influential posts following allegations that he acted inappropriately toward women.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said Friday that he’ll ask the Rules Committee to remove Mendoza as chairman of the Insurance, Banking and Financial Institutions Committee.

De Leon says an ongoing investigation into Mendoza’s conduct will be transferred to an outside firm.

De Leon’s action comes a day after a former Mendoza aide told The Sacramento Bee that the Democrat from Artesia acted inappropriately toward her in 2010. Mendoza was earlier accused of repeatedly inviting a young woman who worked in his office to his house last year.

Mendoza could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

