CHP: Car Runs Stop Sign, Crashes Into Other Car In Vineyard Area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a crash in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County early Friday morning.

The scene is near Vineyard and Gerber Roads, southeast of Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol says a vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck another car. One vehicle ended up in a ditch; a child was in the car at the time of the crash.

A CHP helicopter that happened to be in the area at the time landed at the scene and helped transport an injured party to Kaiser hospital.

Authorities have not detailed which car the injured person came from. The person suffered major injuries in the crash, authorities said.

More information to come. 

