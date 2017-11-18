1,000 Bikes Found Beneath Southern California Homeless Camp

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities clearing homeless encampments along a Southern California river have found at least two makeshift underground bunkers, including one that contained more than a thousand bicycles.

Officials in Orange County say the bikes found in the tunnel system under a concrete flood control channel could suggest a large-scale theft ring.

The county has spent about a week evicting homeless people from along the Santa Ana River after concerns were raised about unsanitary conditions and other nuisances.

The Orange County Register reported Friday that authorities also found a half-loaded .357 Magnum that contained three empty shell casings — meaning it had been fired.

The newspaper says one underground bunker had wood-paneled walls and a support beam, and was accessible only via a hatch camouflaged to blend in with its dirt surroundings.

 

