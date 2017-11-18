3 Aircraft From Travis AFB Assisting With Search For Missing Submarine

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (AP/CBS13) — Three aircraft from Travis Air Force Base are now assisting in the efforts to search for an Argentinean Submarine. The C-5M Super Galaxy and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft launched as a part of an international cooperative search mission. The aircraft were loaded with US Navy equipment for undersea rescues. Argentina’s Navy said Saturday their submarine hadn’t been heard from in three days, and at least six other nations said they would join in the effort.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said that the area being searched off the country’s southern Atlantic coast has been doubled as concerns about the 44 crew members grew.

“We are not discounting any hypothesis,” Balbi said. Possibilities could include “a problem with communications” or with its power system, he said.

Authorities last had contact with the German-built diesel-electric sub, the ARA San Juan, on Wednesday as it was on a voyage from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to Mar del Plata.

President Mauricio Macri said in a tweet that the country will use “all resources national and international that are necessary to find the submarine.”

Pledges of help came from Chile, Uruguay, Peru and Brazil, as well as the United States, which sent a NASA scientific aircraft, as well as several others from the Navy and Air Force. Britain was sending a polar exploration vessel, the HMS Protector, which British officials said should arrive Sunday.

Admiral Gabriel Gonzalez, chief of the Mar del Plata Naval Base, said authorities have reinforced both the surface search for the missing submarine and the underwater search.

There is “coordination with units from the United Kingdom and the United States,” he said. Britain and Argentina fought a war in 1982 over the Falklands Islands, which are called the Malvinas in Argentina.

Relatives of the crew members gathered at the Mar del Plata Naval Base in the hopes of hearing news about their loved ones.

“We feel anguish. We are reserved but will not lose our hope that they will return,” Marcela Moyano, wife of machinist Hernan Rodriguez, told television network TN.

From the Vatican, Argentine Pope Francis said he was making “fervent prayers” for the crew.