California Inmate Death Investigated As Possible Homicide

Filed Under: death, Homicide, Inmate, Ione, prison
prison generic, jail generic

IONE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a Northern California prison as a possible homicide.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Wayne Bradley was found unresponsive in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have named Bradley's 35-year-old cellmate as a suspect.

Bradley had been in prison since 2009, serving a 25-year sentence for robbery.

Mule Creek, located about 100 miles northeast of San Francisco, houses approximately 3,700 minimum-, medium- and maximum-security inmates.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch