California Inmate Death Investigated As Possible Homicide

Kings Bounce Back From Miserable Loss With Impressive Win Over BlazersGeorge Hill and Garrett Temple added 14 points apiece, and Kosta Koufos had 10 points and seven rebounds to help the Kings to their third straight home win over a team with legitimate playoff hopes.

Oakland Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Raiders' Cornerback Woes ContinueThe Oakland Raiders have struggled most of the season with their secondary. They worked to fix that problem by eliminating two of their injured cornerbacks from the 2017 season. Here is a look at the Raiders injury report for Week 10.

A's Hire Former Giants Star Matt Williams As 3rd Base CoachThe Oakland Athletics have hired former San Francisco Giants star Matt Williams as their new third base coach.

Raiders Probably Won't Have Amerson Against Brady, Patriots In Mexico CityThe Oakland Raiders will likely be without cornerback David Amerson when they play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Mexico City on Sunday.