Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Into Downtown Sacramento

Filed Under: arrested, chase, Custody, police, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – A man is now in custody after fleeing from Sacramento Police officers Friday night and leading them on a vehicle chase into downtown.

Police say 36-year-old William Cross was arrested Friday night after eventually surrendering to police.  He was later booked into the Sacramento Main Jail on suspicion of felony evading, obstruction of justice, and possession of amphetamines.

The car chase happened around 9:48p.m., when officers patrolling the area attempted to pull over a man driving a car without license plates at 14th Avenue and 65th Street.

Instead of stopping for officers, Cross took off, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a police spokesman.

He was followed by police and two helicopters as he entered the downtown area.  He eventually crashed into a concrete wall at 4th and T streets and ran into a nearby apartment complex, Heinlein said.

Officers say they did not know if Cross lived in the apartment complex of if he knew people there.

Cross is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. His bail is set at $230,000 according to jail records.

