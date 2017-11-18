Shot Fired After Pursuit Ends In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several streets are blocked in North Sacramento after Sacramento Police chased a suspected stolen vehicle. It happened shortly before 8 P.M. on Sunday evening near Eleanor Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.
According to Sacramento Police sergeant Bryce Heinlein, the occupants of a vehicle being pursued by Police bailed out of the vehicle and a shot was fired. No people were hit by gunfire but police are investigating the incident, and it’s unclear who initially fired the shot.
Video of the scene shows a Sacramento Sheriff’s helicopter making announcements in the area and officers searching with dogs for suspects nearby.
