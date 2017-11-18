Shot Fired After Pursuit Ends In North Sacramento

Filed Under: north sacramento, Officer Involved Shooting, Sacramento, Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several streets are blocked in North Sacramento after Sacramento Police chased a suspected stolen vehicle.  It happened shortly before 8 P.M. on Sunday evening near Eleanor Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

According to Sacramento Police sergeant Bryce Heinlein, the occupants of a vehicle being pursued by Police bailed out of the vehicle and a shot was fired.  No people were hit by gunfire but police are investigating the incident, and it’s unclear who initially fired the shot.

Video of the scene shows a Sacramento Sheriff’s helicopter making announcements in the area and officers searching with dogs for suspects nearby.

This story is developing, check back for more details as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch