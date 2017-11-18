Volunteers Bring New Life To Old Flowers

Caltrans Working To Remove Dead Trees Along Sierra HighwaysEvery day, Amy Nichols walks up and down Highway 174 looking for trees that could be hazardous.

Certain Blood Types Carry Heart Attack Risk In Smoky ConditionsThe smoke and dirt in the air can bother anyone, but new research shows poor air quality could cause even more serious health problems, depending on your blood type.

New Year Brings New Fee For Yolo BasinThe Yolo Basin is a gem that gets thousands of visitors each year, which is why beginning Jan. 1, they'll have to pay.

Don't Expect To See Folsom Lake Auxiliary Spillway In Action This YearThe spillway won’t be used, and won’t have an impact on Folsom Lake water releases until a new control manual is approved, possibly early next year.

Ryan Seacrest Latest To Face Sexual Harassment AllegationsHis accuser is a former stylist who worked with Seacrest at E! News. She claims Seacrest acted inappropriately toward her.