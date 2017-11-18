Volunteers Bring New Life To Old Flowers

By Tony Lopez

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Where do flowers go when supermarkets can no longer sell them because they’re considered “old.”

Thanks to Granite Bay resident Jennifer Arey, many go to her nonprofit organization called The Petal Connection.

The organization takes leftover flowers and makes flower arrangements.

Where they deliver them is as beautiful as the bouquets they arrange.

The Petal Connection delivers flowers to hospice patients and local seniors and veterans.

Jennifer Arey tells us, “What they do is they give us what they call ‘shrink’–what they’re about to throw away. We then arrange them and deliver them to Hospice Care workers who bring them to their patients.”

The service is done on an all-volunteer basis. Right now they have a team of nearly 200 people who help.

The organization is always looking for flowers and vases.

If you’d like to help go to ThePetalConnection.org

