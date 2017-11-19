637-Pound Green Bean Casserole Sets Guinness Record

Cult Leader Charles Manson Dead At 83California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has confirmed that inmate Charles Manson died Sunday evening at 8:13 PM at the age of 83. Manson died of natural causes.

637-Pound Green Bean Casserole Sets Guinness RecordWhen Green Giant found out it would make its first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, they wanted to celebrate in a big way, and what bigger way than breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of green bean casserole.

Actor Harrison Ford Helps Driver Who Veers Off Road In Southern CaliforniaHarrison Ford came to the rescue of a driver whose car went down an embankment in Ventura County.

Actor Earle Hyman Of ‘Cosby Show’ Fame Dies At 91Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died.