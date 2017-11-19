Border Agent Dies From Injuries Responding To Incident In Texas

Filed Under: Border Patrol, border patrol agent, Law Enforcement Death, Texas Border, Texas Mexico Border
CAMPO, CA - JULY 19: A US Border Patrol agent drives near the US-Mexico border fence at sunset as citizen volunteers prepare for their controversial nightly patrol in search of people crossing into the US illegally from Mexico on July 19, 2005 near Campo, California in eastern San Diego County. The California Border Watch, members of the Arizona Minutemen, and other volunteers carry guns for self-defense and phone the US Border Patrol to report any illegal immigrants they find. They are shadowed by migrant activist protesters opposed to their actions who have been taunting them at regular intervals day and night. The new patrols come as the U.S. Congress considers immigration policy and how to treat the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants already in the United States. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
CAMPO, CA - JULY 19: A US Border Patrol agent drives near the US-Mexico border fence at sunset as citizen volunteers prepare for their controversial nightly patrol in search of people crossing into the US illegally from Mexico on July 19, 2005 near Campo, California in eastern San Diego County. The California Border Watch, members of the Arizona Minutemen, and other volunteers carry guns for self-defense and phone the US Border Patrol to report any illegal immigrants they find. They are shadowed by migrant activist protesters opposed to their actions who have been taunting them at regular intervals day and night. The new patrols come as the U.S. Congress considers immigration policy and how to treat the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants already in the United States. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Authorities are searching Texas’ Big Bend area for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Border Patrol spokesmen said they could not provide any details Sunday on what caused the agent’s injuries or what led to them. Spokesman Carlos Diaz said the FBI has taken over the investigation.

Another spokesman, Douglas Mosier, said Agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were transported to a local hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez’s partner is in serious condition. His name wasn’t released. Martinez had been a border agent since August 2013 and was from El Paso.

President Donald Trump commented about the incident on Twitter Sunday night amid a series of unrelated tweets.

“We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible,” Trump’s tweet read. He also reiterated his call for a wall at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Border Patrol records show Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region’s mountains and the Rio Grande make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.

The Border Patrol website lists 38 agents who have died since late 2003 — some attacked while working along the border and others killed in traffic accidents. It lists one other agent death in the line of duty this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch