Investigators Suspect Illegal Racing In Double Fatal Crash In Sacramento County

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (CBS13) – Officials are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead.

The accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near Highway 50 and Zinfandel Drive.

The driver of a 2007 Honda Accord was driving westbound on US-50 approaching Mather Field Road, reportedly racing another vehicle at high speed, CHP spokesperson Tommy Riggin said.

The driver of the Honda lost control, and crossed over several lanes, facing a northerly direction.

At that time, an Elk Grove resident was driving her 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe when the front of the Hyundai struck the right side of the Honda.

The right front passenger in the Honda was killed upon impact, according to investigators.

The driver of the Honda was ejected into the roadway, where he was struck by a BMW 328.

One of the occupants of the Honda who died in the incident was identified as 23-year-old Juan Garza of Greenfield, according to the Sacramento County Coroner. The identity of the second victim has not yet been released.

Investigators say it us unknown if the Honda’s occupants were wearing their seat belts. Evidence at the scene indicated that alcohol and drug use may have contributed to this collision.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact California Highway Patrol’s East Sacramento Area Office.