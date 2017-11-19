Senator Al Franken Cut From David Letterman Tribute Special

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) attends the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hearing in the Capitol building on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. The hearing dealt with the subject of "Democracy for Sale" and how they feel that the campaign finance system allows foreign governments to buy influence in the U.S. Elections and what can be done about it. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) attends the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hearing in the Capitol building on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PBS and WETA say Minnesota U.S. Senator Al Franken will not appear substantially in David Letterman’s Mark Twain Prize special airing Monday night.

Representatives said Sunday that PBS will air an updated version of the previously filmed event in which Franken will only be visible at the end of the show when the cast joins Letterman on stage.

PBS and WETA said that the inclusion of Franken in the broadcast would distract from the show’s purpose as a celebration of American humor.

Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken has since apologized to her and said that he remembers their encounter differently.

