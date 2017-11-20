Child Abducted In California Handed Over At Mexico Border

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Officials say a 15-month-old boy allegedly abducted in Southern California by his father and taken to Mexico has been delivered safely to authorities at the U.S. border.
Los Angeles police say Noe Reyna’s uncle walked up to the Otay Mesa border crossing on Sunday and handed the boy over to U.S. Homeland Security officers. Police say the boy is in good health.
Authorities said last week that both parents had lost custody rights for their son. When Department of Children Family Services officials arrived Nov. 14 to pick up the child, they found the boy and the father were gone.
Police said Monday that a criminal case against the father, Carlos Reyna, will be presented to prosecutors. The 35-year-old is believed to still be in Mexico.
Noe’s mother cooperated with authorities.
