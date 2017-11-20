Earthquakes To Increase In 2018 As Earth’s Rotation Slows, Scientists Predict

No Death Penalty In Murder Of Wife Aboard Alaska Cruise ShipOne witness said Kenneth Manzanares told him: "She would not stop laughing at me," according to an FBI affidavit.

CBS Suspends Charlie Rose, PBS Halts His Show Following Allegations Of Unwanted Sexual AdvancesPBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose's interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post's report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.

Earthquakes To Increase In 2018 As Earth’s Rotation Slows, Scientists PredictGeologists have unveiled an ominous forecast for the planet in 2018 as the number of devastating earthquakes is predicted to rise. Scientists are blaming the spike in seismic activity on Earth’s slowing rotation.

Sacramento Police Complete Use Of Force Review After Take Down Of JaywalkerThe Sacramento Police Department says they've completed their investigation into an altercation between an officer and alleged jaywalker.