Funny Video: Bus Blocks View Of Georgia Dome Implosion

ATLANTA (CBS13) – Mondays are by far the most-hated day of the week, with many people dreading having to return to the daily grind after a weekend worth of relaxing.

And while it might seem that Monday is tougher than usual — this photographer with the Weather Channel proved it was true — at least in his case.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Georgia Dome was scheduled to be imploded by nearly 5,000 pounds of explosive and the Weather Channel photographer had the perfect place picked out. But as the demolition starts, almost as if on cue, a public transit bus pulls up, blocking the view.

The most Atlanta thing to ever happen? MARTA bus parks right in front of The Weather Channel's Dome implosion shot 🤦 https://t.co/poMIDFwMe8 pic.twitter.com/MW9wwTU09I — AJC (@ajc) November 20, 2017

We next hear the photographer saying, “[bleep] get out of the way, bus!” followed by a flurry of bleeps we’re guessing is the photographer’s profanity-laced reaction.

While it’s rude to laugh at someone else’s misfortune, we could help giggling at this one.

All aboard for Tuesday!