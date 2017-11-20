Light Weather System Rolling Through NorCal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A weather system is bringing clouds and a little bit of rain to the region on Monday.
National Weather Service forecasters say mostly light precipitation is expected with this system. So far Monday morning, the only place with measurable rain recorded has been the Coast Range; only sprinkles have been reported for interior Northern California.
Most of the precipitation from the storm is expected to fall north of Sacramento. The mountains will see the heaviest rain, where up to an inch could fall into the evening hours.
Snow is not a big factor in this storm, with the snow level expected to remain above the 10,000-foot mark.
The next few days are expected to be dry, with temperatures possibly inching up into the lower 70s in the valley.
Come Thanksgiving, another light system is expected to roll into the area.