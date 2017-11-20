Manute Bol’s Son Commits To Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Center Bol Bol, son of the late Manute Bol, has signed a letter of intent to play at Oregon.

Bol is considered a five-star recruit and is the highest-ranked prospect ever signed by the Ducks. The nearly 7-foot-2 Bol announced his decision on the Players’ Tribune website.

I would like To thank everyone who recruited me. I had a tough decision to make. Today I would like to announce I have committed to Oregon https://t.co/kWOmpiKTt8 pic.twitter.com/cdyMrp5JQg — Bol Bol (@bolmanutebol) November 20, 2017

Bol selected Oregon over Kentucky. He said he had thought about his father in recent days as he was making the decision. Manute Bol was a 7-foot-7 center who played 12 seasons in the NBA. He passed away in 2010.

“Here’s what I know. I know my dad would want me to represent my family well. I know he would want me to pursue my interests outside of basketball, like music, fashion and eventually, the humanitarian work that he began in Sudan,” Bol wrote.

At a media availability Monday, Oregon coach Dana Altman said he expects Bol to only be with the Ducks for a season before heading to the NBA.

“Our job is to get him here in the summer and help him grow as a person, get some communication classes, things that will help him; some finance classes that will help him. And then try to help him as a player,” Altman told reporters.

Bol is currently finishing out his senior year of high school in Las Vegas.