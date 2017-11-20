Suspect In Deadly Oregon DUI Crash Arrested In Lincoln

Suspect In Deadly Oregon DUI Crash Arrested In LincolnA woman wanted for a deadly DUI crash out of Oregon was arrested in Lincoln over the weekend.

Boy With Cancer Who Wanted Cards For His Last Christmas DiesJacob was diagnosed at age 5 with neuroblastoma, and was admitted to the hospital in October. Knowing time was short, his family held a Christmas celebration there earlier this month.

Apparent Human Smuggling Attempt Leaves 1 Dead In CaliforniaAuthorities say one person has drowned and another was treated for hypothermia after an apparent bid to cross into the U.S. from Mexico by water.

Light Weather System Rolling Through NorCalA weather system is bringing clouds and a little bit of rain to the region on Monday.