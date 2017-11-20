Suspect In Deadly Oregon DUI Crash Arrested In Lincoln

LINCOLN (CBS13) – A woman wanted for a deadly DUI crash out of Oregon was arrested in Lincoln over the weekend.
Lincoln police say they served an arrest warrant late Sunday morning to 59-year-old Michelle McMillan.
McMillian was wanted in connection to an incident in King City, Oregon from back in late July.
Oregon authorities said McMillan is responsible for a chain reaction crash that left 36-year-old Nathaniel Franciosi dead. McMillan was driving drunk, authorities said.
Lincoln police booked McMillan into South Placer Jail and she is now awaiting extradition to Oregon.