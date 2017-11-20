Assemblyman Won’t Run Again Following Harassment Allegations

Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra says he won’t seek re-election following allegations he sexually harassed a colleague.

The Los Angeles Democrat is the first political casualty in a wave of sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol.

Legislative staffer Elise Flynn Gyore says Bocanegra put his hands inside her blouse at an after-work event at a Sacramento nightclub in 2009. He was an Assembly chief of staff at the time. He was first elected as an Assemblyman in 2012.

Bocanegra said Monday he’ll immediately step down from his leadership post as majority whip. But he plans to remain in office until September 2018. He says he wants to avoid a costly special election or leaving his constituents without representation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch