Assemblyman Won’t Run Again Following Harassment Allegations

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra says he won’t seek re-election following allegations he sexually harassed a colleague.
The Los Angeles Democrat is the first political casualty in a wave of sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol.
Legislative staffer Elise Flynn Gyore says Bocanegra put his hands inside her blouse at an after-work event at a Sacramento nightclub in 2009. He was an Assembly chief of staff at the time. He was first elected as an Assemblyman in 2012.
Bocanegra said Monday he’ll immediately step down from his leadership post as majority whip. But he plans to remain in office until September 2018. He says he wants to avoid a costly special election or leaving his constituents without representation.
